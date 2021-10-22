ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.90 ($23.41).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.