Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE PB opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

