Proton Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $197.45 million and $29.74 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00046703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00203924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

