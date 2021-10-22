Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFG. Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

LON PFG opened at GBX 349.20 ($4.56) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.35. The stock has a market cap of £885.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

