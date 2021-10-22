Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 345.80 ($4.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 337.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 277.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market cap of £877.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 175.09 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

