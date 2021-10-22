Prudential PLC Buys 2,995 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

