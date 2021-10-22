Prudential PLC Buys 5,490 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total transaction of $2,548,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

