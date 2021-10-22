Prudential PLC Buys New Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

