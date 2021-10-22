Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 566,788 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,377,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,936,000 after buying an additional 191,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,435,000 after buying an additional 311,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

