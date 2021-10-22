Prudential PLC Has $2.39 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $340,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,421.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 316.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.