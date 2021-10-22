Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after purchasing an additional 488,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,713,000 after purchasing an additional 463,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.27 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.