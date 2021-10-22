PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.