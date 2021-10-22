PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $29.53

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $28.33. PubMatic shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 20,986 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,056 shares of company stock worth $2,259,140. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

