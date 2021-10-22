Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Raised to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. Puma has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

