Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

PRPL opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $2,119,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

