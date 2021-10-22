Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $411.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.