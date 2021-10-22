Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Decreased by Analyst

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENSO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 5.51%.
About DENSO
DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.
