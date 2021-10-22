Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

