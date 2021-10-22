Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for DoorDash, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $218.82 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

