Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Galiano Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GAU has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Shares of GAU stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.28. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$2.17.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

