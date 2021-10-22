Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

VNOM opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,254,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $27,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $16,916,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

