Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLVT. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of CLVT opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

