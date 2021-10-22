Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Lifted by Analyst

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.70. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.79 million.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

