Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lyft, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Lyft in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Lyft stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

