Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Boosted by Analyst

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.