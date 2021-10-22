Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Raised by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

WLL stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.37. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $70.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.