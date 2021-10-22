Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $33.56 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

