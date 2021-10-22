Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.67 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 603,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

