Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

