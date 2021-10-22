Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $298.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.