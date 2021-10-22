Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Reduced by William Blair

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $424.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

