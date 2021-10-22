Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.23. The company had a trading volume of 194,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.