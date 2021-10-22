Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $127.72. 234,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

