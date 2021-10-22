Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.70. 532,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,515,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

