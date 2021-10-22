Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 5.8%

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.31. 28,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,449,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $16,291,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,540,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

