Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 1,555 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,517 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $59.60 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

