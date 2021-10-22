Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

ONEM stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

