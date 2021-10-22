Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $517,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.