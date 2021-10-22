Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $551,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

