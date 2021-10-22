Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4,017.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

BLNK stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.