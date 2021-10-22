Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,644. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

