Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

FWAC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.