Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 619.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,950 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCAHU. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth $3,039,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth $14,850,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of LCAHU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

