Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.97 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXII. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

