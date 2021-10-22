Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.96% of Golden Arrow Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $9,045,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $4,825,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $2,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

