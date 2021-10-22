Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) PT Raised to $26.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $3,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $3,022,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $2,442,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

