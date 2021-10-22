Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $20.99. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Radius Health shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 307,465 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Radius Health by 100.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $2,442,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $916.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

