Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

