Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.43

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 960628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $631.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.