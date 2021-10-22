Raymond James Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$4.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crew Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.37.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE CR opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$452.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.83. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.